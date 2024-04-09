Aiman and Muneeb comfortable living in joint family

Living in a joint family setup, Aiman and Muneeb navigate the intricacies of maintaining romance amidst the demands of parenthood. In a recent interview, Aiman and Muneeb delved into various aspects of their marriage. Aiman said: “Romance can be expressed in small things, like planning a dinner or going on a drive.” They revealed that frequent travel, even with their children, provides valuable opportunities for quality time together. She continued: “We are very comfortable when we have to leave the kids.

“This is because I know my father is there, along with my mother, brother and his wife. “The kids have a whole family to take care of them” Despite their busy schedules, the couple prioritises moments of togetherness, recognising the importance of nurturing their bond amid familial responsibilities. Aiman expressed gratitude for the safety and support offered by their joint family. She explained that their support enables them to enjoy “me time” while their children are cared for by relatives. A user wrote: “Seeing how they embrace change and make time for each other despite their family commitments is truly inspiring!” Another said: “They are such a strong couple. It seems like they are happy together due to their teamwork.” Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt embarked on the journey of marriage at a young age, defying conventional norms. They touched upon the need to challenge outdated traditions. Muneeb emphasised the importance of dismantling the traditional notion that solely burdens mothers with the responsibility of child-rearing. He highlighted his active involvement in parenting, demonstrating a commitment to sharing responsibilities with Aiman. Muneeb willingly prioritises family over work.