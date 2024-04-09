I can work with Fawad Khan all my life: Srha

Famous actor Srha Asghar shared that if given a chance, she can and would love to work only with Fawad Khan for her whole life.

During a recent outing on talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Srha Asghar was asked to name one actor she could work for a lifetime with, without any complaints, to which, the celebrity replied in a flash, “Fawad Khan.”

In the rapid-fire segment ‘Power Play’, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor confessed that one of her worst habits is her short temper, but at the same time, she would not want to change it. Asghar also mentioned that one superpower she wants to have is the ability to hear those talking behind her back.

“Being a mother is easy, but the toughest role a woman has to play is of a wife,” the celebrity admitted in response to another question.

Upon being asked to name her fellow actors, who she doesn’t find convincing as performers, she bluntly said, “I honestly don’t know the names of many, but most of these new kids on the block, I don’t find convincing at all.”

On the work front, Srha Asghar is currently being seen in the mega serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, headlined by Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan.

Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.