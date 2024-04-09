20 May 9 perpetrators released on army chief’s order

At least 20 perpetrators, who were arrested for allegedly vandalizing state and military properties following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9 and 10, have been released from Pakistan Army’s custody.

According to a report, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) has apprised the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the release of May 9 perpetrators in a written order.

The perpetrators – which include eight from Rawalpindi, five from Gujranwala, three from Lahore, three from Dir and one from Mardan – were sentenced to one year imprisonment of hard labour.

The report stated that the perpetrators, who were under custody of Pakistan Army, were released on April 6 and 7.

“None of the convicts had completed their sentence,” the report stated, noting that they were released on orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir ahead of Eidul Fitr 2024.

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan after former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, prominently Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers. It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.