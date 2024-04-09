NEPRA notifies Rs4.92 per unit hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday notified an increase of Rs4.92 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment.

The power regulatory body hiked the price for February which would be charged from the consumers from the bills of April 2024. The NEPRA has issued a notification in this regard according to which the hike would not be applicable on consumers of K-Electric and lifeline.

Earlier on March 28, the NEPRA approved an increase of Rs2.75 in the electricity tariff applicable from April across the country under fuel price adjustment (FCA). The power regulatory body forwarded its decision to the federal government for notifying the hike in the power tariff.

After the notification, the new tariff would be in effect for the upcoming three months, imposing a significant burden on consumers amounting to Rs85.2 billion.

The decision was made with NEPRA’s approval of the fiscal year 2023-24 second-quarter adjustment. Distribution Companies (Discos) requested a higher increase of Rs4.43 per unit; however, NEPRA decided to go with the Rs2.75 hike.