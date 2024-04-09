FBR bans interaction of its officials with media

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a ban on interaction of its all officers and officials with print or electronic media.

A notification issued on Monday, the FBR instructed its members and Director General to avoid interacting with with media persons (print/electronic) without permission from the Competent Authority.

“This practice is a violation of the conduct rules. It is, therefore, directed that henceforth, no officer/official except the spokesperson FBR, is allowed to interact with media persons on any issue,” stated the notification.

The FBR’s notification revealed that the ban has been imposed with immediate effect. Furthermore, no officers/officials are allowed to use social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), at a personal level regarding performance and policy decisions of FBR, except for the official spokesperson.