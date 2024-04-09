Rs 567 billion revenue loss: SDPI report sparks debate

A recent research report by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has ignited a wave of constructive dialogue across social media platforms, prompting a much-needed discussion on the significant revenue loss incurred by the national exchequer to cigarette industry.

According to the report, the national exchequer suffered a staggering Rs 567 billion loss in past seven years. Data extracted from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) yearbooks paints a sobering picture, revealing that the FBR has consistently fallen short of its revenue collection targets over the past seven years.

This persistent shortfall has exacerbated the already substantial deficit, amplifying the financial burden on the country’s resources. Observers argue that the influence exerted by the cigarette industry has played a pivotal role in shaping policies to its advantage.

As the SDPI report continues to gain momentum online, it serves as a catalyst for constructive engagement and proactive measures to address tax evasion. It underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in policymaking, particularly in sectors where vested interests may seek to circumvent regulatory oversight.