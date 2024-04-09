Power theft: Pakistan ‘okays’ deputation of FIA officers to DISCOs

The Federal government has ‘okayed’ deputation of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers to electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to end power theft, sources on Monday.

The move has been taken to end power theft and enhance recoveries on the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the sources said. In this regard, a letter has been penned to the Power Division regarding the deputation of FIA officers in five DISCOs including Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Tribal Areas and Quetta Electric Supply Companies.

It is to be noted that FIA officers are already deputed in Peshawar, Sukkur and Hyderabad Electric Supply Companies. The Power Division has recovered over Rs1.50 billion during a countrywide power theft crackdown from March 24 to 31, taking the overall recoveries to Rs84 billion.