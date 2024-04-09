Man arrested for raping teen stepdaughter in Renala Khurd

Renala Khurd police arrested a man on his wife’s complaint of raping his teen stepdaughter, police said on Monday. According to the channel report, the accused father Muhammad Akram raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter when she was alone at home. When the victim’s mother reached home, she informed her about the forced rape on which she immediately approached the police against her husband and registered a case. The police took action on the first information report (FIR) and arrested the accused father of the victim girl without any delay. The police have started the medical checkup of the girl and other legal procedures to give justice to the victim in the case. The police spokesperson said District Police Officer (DPO) Okara Mansoor Aman took immediate notice of the cruel incident and arrested the accused. DPO Okara Mansoor Aman said protecting the dignity of mothers, sisters and daughters is the priority of the Okara police.