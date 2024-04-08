Foal of champion Australian mare Winx sells for record $6.6 million

The only living foal of champion mare Winx sold for Aus$10 million (US$6.6 million) Monday at a Sydney auction, an Australian record for a thoroughbred yearling. Bidding for the 18-month-old filly, sired by stallion Pierro, began at Aus$2 million, with Australian Debbie Kepitis’ Woppitt Bloodstock ultimately successful, fending off interest from America, Japan and Europe.

“THE QUEEN SELLS! A record breaking price of $10 million for the Pierro-Winx filly,” auctioneers Inglis said on social media platform X.

Winx was the world’s top-rated turf horse ahead of her retirement in 2019 with an amazing four-year unbeaten streak, winning 33 races in a row including 25 Group 1 victories.

She banked more than Aus$26 million in prize money. The sale marked an Australian record for a thoroughbred yearling, doubling the Aus$5 million paid for Black Caviar’s half-brother in 2013.