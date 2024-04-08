Sindh govt notifies 4-day Eid holidays

The Sindh government on Monday announced to observe Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from April 10 to 13 across the province.

The notification issued by the Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department announced public holidays for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except essential services. As per the notification, the holidays in the province will be observed from April 10 to 12 in the offices having five working days a week and from April 10 to 13 in the offices having two off days at the weekend.

The Federal government has already notified similar Eid holidays on April 4.

As per the notification released by the Federal Cabinet Division, the offices observing five working days a week will observe three public holidays from April 10 to 12 and the offices observing six working days will observe four public holidays from April 10 to 13.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also announced that the central bank will “remain closed from 10th to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr”.

The Met Office had on April 1 predicted that the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr would fall on April 10 as the Shawwal moon was expected to be sighted on April 9.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said the crescent would be born on April 8 at 11:21pm and it would be aged between 19 and 20 hours the next day around Maghrib prayer. The crescent could be spotted for over 50 minutes around the sundown, it said. The PMD said the sky in most parts of the country would be clear on April 9. However, it added that the sky might be cloudy in northern areas.