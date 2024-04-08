Pre-Hajj operation to start from May 9 to June 10

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Monday announced starting its pre-Hajj operation from May 9 to June 10 this year.

During the pre-Hajj operation, more than 20,000 Hajj pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia. As per schedule, on the first day of the PIA pre-Hajj operation,

flights will depart from different cities of the country including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Peshawar on May 9.

Through the PIA flights on the first day of the pre-Hajj operation, more than a thousand pilgrims will depart for Saudi Arabia. As per the schedule, PIA’s special Hajj and scheduled flights will operate to two cities in Saudi Arabia–Jeddah and Madinah. During the pre-Hajj operations, PIA will use the planes of Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 for the travelling of pilgrims from Pakistan.

PIA’s direct flights will be operated from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, and Multan while pilgrims from Faisalabad will use connecting flights. According to the schedule, PIA’s post-Hajj operations will begin from June 20 to July 21.