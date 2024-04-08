Federal Minister’s deadline for ending electricity theft

Federal Minister for Electricity Owais Leghari has given a deadline of April 23 to end all types of electricity theft.

In this regard, the Federal Minister for Power Owais Leghari has given instructions to the chairman and CEOs of all discos to eliminate electricity theft.

According to the statement of the Power Division, the Federal Minister of Power has directed strict action against the power thieves.

Federal Minister of Electricity Owais Leghari says that the data is not consistent with the data of the actual losses of electricity theft, all the relevant officers should trace all the sources of electricity theft and solve them.

He has said that SEs, Axions, SDOs and related field staff will have to give certificates of non-theft in their areas, all Chief Executive Officers will check these certificates and submit them to the Ministry.

Federal Minister for Electricity Owais Leghari has further said that weekly performance will be reviewed, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated, legal and disciplinary action will be taken against the officials of the department on inconsistency or conflicting evidence.

He also said that there will be amendments in the laws to give strict punishment to officials involved in power theft, there will be amendments in the laws to prevent dismissal.