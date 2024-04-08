Zardari, Erdogan discuss bilateral relations

President Asif Ali Zardari held a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, the President’s House Press Wing said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, with the president stressing the need to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields. Zardari also expressed his best wishes to the Turkish president and the people and extended an invitation to Erdogan for a visit to Pakistan.

The president also felicitated Erdogan on the upcoming occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Ankara and Islamabad need to work together to achieve the annual target of $5 billion in bilateral trade.

In a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci at the prime minister’s office in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz called upon the two sides to enhance their bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade, defence, connectivity and culture, according to an official statement. Pakistan and Turkiye, he said, have consistently supported each other on core issues and would continue to do so in the future.