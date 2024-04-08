Balochistan cabinet to take oath after Eidul-Fitr

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that the provincial cabinet will take oath after Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement issued here, Shahid Rind said that there is a consensus among the allies of the Balochistan government on the formula of cabinet formation.

“The swearing-in ceremony was scheduled a few days ago but could not be held as Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had to fly abroad for the medical check-up of his brother,” the Balochistan government spokesperson added. It is pertinent to mention here that except Balochistan, the cabinets have been formed in all other provinces as well the centre.

Earlier on March 2, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Mir Sarfraz Bugti was sworn in as Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan.

After taking office on March 2 as chief minister, the chief minister Bugti hinted that the cabinet will be formed following the Senate elections. All eleven of Balochistan’s Senators were elected unopposed in the Senate election on April 2.