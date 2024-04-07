Mobile phone prices plummet

Amid sales targets challenges and appreciation in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, all the local and foreign mobile phone manufacturers in Pakistan have slashed the prices of over 20 mobile phone models ahead of Eid from Rs400 to a maximum of Rs10,000. All Pakistan Mobile Phone Association have confirmed that all manufacturing companies significantly reduced the prices of not only push-button phones but also smartphones. According to experts, the sales targets of the mobile phone companies are not being met due to which the prices are being reduced significantly. Moreover, while the number of mobile phones being manufactured in Pakistan which were giving challenges to global companies resultantly international companies were bringing down the prices. The representatives of the mobile phone companies have confirmed that efforts are being made to stabilize the mobile phone industry in the Pakistani market by significantly reducing the rates. Earlier, the office bearers of the Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturing Association (PMPMA) claimed that even the iPhone was ready to come to Pakistan but was reluctant due to inconsistent government policies.