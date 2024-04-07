Shadow PSG side held in final warm-up for Barcelona showdown

Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for their looming Champions League showdown with Barcelona by fielding a shadow line-up in a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Clermont on Saturday.

PSG needed a Goncalo Ramos equaliser with five minutes left, following a one-two with substitute Kylian Mbappe, to snatch a draw and avoid what would have been just a second loss in Ligue 1 this season.

Malian midfielder Habib Keita had earlier given bottom side Clermont the lead in the first half, but they could not hold on for a repeat of their win in Paris last season.

Ramos’s goal, his 11th of the season for his club, allowed PSG to extend their unbeaten run to 27 matches in all competitions since a 2-1 loss away to AC Milan in the Champions League in early November.

“The players are professionals. We are in an excellent dynamic and we will not stop giving everything in our matches,” coach Luis Enrique told media after the game.