McIlroy rings changes in quest for elusive Masters win

Rory McIlroy is changing things up when it comes to the Masters, hoping some alterations in preparation can help produce the green jacket that has eluded him.

The 34-year-old from Northern Ireland will make his 10th attempt to complete a career grand slam at next week’s 88th Masters, needing a victory at Augusta National to claim at least one win at every major.

Four-time major winner McIlroy would join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen in achieving the feat if he can add a Masters victory to his collection and snap a major win drought dating to 2014. “I feel like I’ve worked hard over the last couple of weeks and I’ve made some pretty big strides, especially with some of the things I was struggling with,” McIlroy said.

World number two McIlroy has tweaked his plans for Masters week, setting up nine-hole practice rounds for late Tuesday and Wednesday, skipping the Par-3 Contest, to better rest and focus on the challenge presented by Augusta National. McIlroy has learned his greatest weapon over the formidable layout might be his mind, not his iron skills or long hitting. “Discipline, not being tempted to do too much, sticking to your game plan,” McIlroy said. “It’s the biggest test of discipline and the biggest test of patience of the year for me.