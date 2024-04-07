Imran Abbas gets emotional remembering late mother

Imran Abbas got emotional when he was talking about his late mother. He lost both his parents within a span of two years and he has been through a huge loss.

He has also lost one of his sisters who he was very close to.

Imran was emotional and could not keep a lid on his tears as he talked about how his mother used to wait for him to come back home. He said, “We do not realise the importance of our parents till we have lost them.” He was very close to his mother and she was his whole world. Imran shared that his mother’s food is the best food he has tasted in his life.

She used to make his favourite dish and even in the end, she had made a kheer for him which was there in the refrigerator when she passed away.

Imran stored that kheer in a freezer and it was with him for two years after his mother’s death until one day a house help accidentally threw it away.

Imran Abbas is one of the biggest superstars in the country. People have loved him since his debut in dramas as a teenager and he has only grown in his career. He has now been an established star for over two decades and he is still loved by millions for his looks, talent and humility. The star is also very open about his love for his family and he shared some of his emotions with his beloved fans as he appeared on a show.