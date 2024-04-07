Juhi Chawla reveals Shahrukh Khan’s expression while watching his team in IPL match

Juhi Chawla describes how Shah Rukh Khan reacts when his team in an ILP match does not perform well.

Juhi Chawla, a Bollywood superstar and Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, are great friends not only on the screen but also beyond it.

They also share the same Indian Premier League franchise club Kolkata Knight Riders which is known as KKR.

The superstar says when KKR isn’t performing well, the atmosphere during their viewing sessions becomes highly charged.

“Shah Rukh Khan, known for his passionate involvement with KKR, doesn’t hold back. He “vents out his anger,” she said.

Juhi Chawla, during a recent interview, showed how much she was excited about IPL.

According to the actress, she follows the IPL games just like millions of other fans do. The adrenaline rush, nail-biting moments and sheer excitement of the game make sure that she stays before her television set.

After all, in the IPL era, this game is not only cricket; it is a throbbing spectacle of national importance.

Beyond the cricket field, Juhi and SRK’s friendship remains unshakable. They’ve shared screen space in iconic films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Yes Boss.

Their bond transcends wins and losses, and their love for KKR unites them even when the team faces challenges.