Police saves two persons from katcha dacoits

Police in Tangwani, Sindh succeeded in saving two persons from being kidnapped by dacoits of the katcha area on Sunday.

SSP Kashmore told the media that the dacoits, introducing themselves as women, called Gul Bahar Chandio and Khadim Hussain Chandio, residents of Nawabshah, to the katcha area in Karampur on the pretext of befriending them. “But the police saved them from falling prey to dacoits by reaching the katcha area on time and stopping them while they were on their way to Karampur,” the SSP elaborated. The official informed that both persons had been sent to their native town.