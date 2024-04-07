MoU signing ceremony marks milestone collaboration between RUDA & CMEC

The Punjab Central Business Development Association (PCBDA) and the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) have forged a historic partnership, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) in Shanghai. The MoU signifies a significant step forward in bilateral cooperation, fostering a robust alliance between Pakistani and Chinese entities in the domains of infrastructure development, engineering, energy, hospitality, housing, environment, telecom, and sustainability.

During the ceremony, key representatives from both RUDA and CMEC articulated their commitment to advancing collaborative initiatives aimed at enhancing economic prosperity and sustainable development in Pakistan. The MoU underscores a shared vision to leverage expertise, resources, and innovative solutions to address pressing challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth. Speaking at the ceremony, representative from CMEC General Manager Wu Guang lauded the collaborative spirit demonstrated by RUDA and PCBDA, emphasizing the potential for transformative impact through joint endeavors. He expressed confidence in the ability of the partnership to drive tangible outcomes, citing the successful track record of CMEC’s investments in Pakistan on Thar Coal Plant/Engro, robust project portfolio presented by the Pakistani counterparts.

The MoU outlines a framework for cooperation, encompassing the exchange of detailed project information, the exploration of financing mechanisms, and the coordination of future delegation visits. It reflects a shared commitment to transparency, accountability, and mutual benefit, laying the groundwork for fruitful collaboration in the months and years ahead. Fatima Ali Khan Director BD & IR at RUDA, echoed these sentiments, stating, “The MoU represents a tangible manifestation of our shared vision for sustainable development. By pooling our resources and expertise, we can overcome challenges and seize opportunities for the benefit of our communities.”

The ceremony concluded with a sense of optimism and determination to translate the commitments outlined in the MoU into concrete actions that will drive positive change and leave a lasting legacy of cooperation and friendship between Pakistan and China.