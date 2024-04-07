Chinese Embassy hosts iftar for the needy in Gwadar

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan in collaboration with China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), the operator of Gwadar Port and Free Zone organized an iftar dinner for the needy families in Gwadar.

The program was organized with the collaboration of local volunteers under the platform of Helping Hand Foundation Gwadar. More than 300 needy people participated in the program which will continue till the closing of Ramadan. They were served date, milk, fruits and boxes of rice. This is the third consecutive year that the Embassy and COPHC sponsor this program in collaboration with Helping Hand Foundation, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday. Earlier this week, Karachi Consulate and Linyi Trade city distributed 4000 packages of rice and cooking oil to the local people affected by rain. Moreover, following the heavy shower, COPHC donated canned food items to 1000 families.