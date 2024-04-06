Punjab sets target of 4m acres of land for cotton cultivation this year

The Punjab government has set a goal of cultivating cotton on 4 million acres of land in 2024, aiming to boost the country’s economy through increased production.

During a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman was briefed by agriculture officials on the plans. The target acreage is divided amongst various regions: Bahawalpur (1,869,000 acres), Multan (945,000 acres), DG Khan (753,000 acres), Sahiwal (118,000 acres), Faisalabad (115,000

acres), and Sargodha (197,000 acres).

The Chief Secretary emphasized ensuring a steady supply of certified seeds, fertilizers, and canal water to support the cotton crop’s success. He directed the Agriculture Department to provide farmers with all necessary resources and guidance throughout the sowing process.