Imran says some party members in cahoots with ‘rivals’ to dismantle PTI

Amid the widening rifts within the ranks of the PTI with its members being divided on different matters related to the party’s decision, incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday revealed that “some of our people are in contact with his rivals, who wanted to dismantle” the former ruling party.

The PTI founder made the startling revelations while talking to journalists inside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

A day earlier, PTI leader Shehryar Afridi also made similar remarks without naming anyone.

Addressing a public gathering in Kohat, Afridi said there were some “hypocrites” who are still a part of the Khan-founded party.

“We are sending a message to the party members that the workers and loyalists of the party should be supported, those who are the foundation of the party.” Afridi blasted the leadership, saying that there were some “snakes” and “hypocrites” who were part of the PTI and whoever betrays the party will be excluded from it.

Pointing towards the “black sheep” within the ranks of the party, the PTI founder said that these people were accusing Bushra Bibi, his wife, of being an American agent.

Apparently extending an olive branch to his rivals, Khan said: “If I can meet [former chief of army staff] General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa twice after he toppled my government then I can meet anyone”. “At this time, it is not my personal issue but Pakistan’s.”

Slamming Gen (retd) Bajwa, the PTI founder said that the former COAS stabbed them in the back.

“I could have de-notified Bajwa,” Khan said, adding that he had shown restraint.

He said: “Despite all this, we formed a committee to meet General (retd) Bajwa.”

The PTI leader was of the view that he never wanted a confrontation with the army.

To another query, he said that General (retd) Bajwa and ex-spymaster retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid told him about the corruption of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family.

“If I quit politics today, everything will be fine,” he claimed.

Referring to the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections, the incarcerated PTI founder said that attempts were being made to control them by “slashing” their mandate.

The former premier also commended Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges for raising their voices against the spy agencies’ alleged interference in judicial affairs.

Separately, PTI leaders have “taken oath on the Holy Quran” to end infighting and refrain from revealing decisions taken in the core and political apex committees of the party, sources said.

The top leadership of the former ruling party issued directives to the party members for not giving opinions on PTI chief’s messages and differences amongst party leaders. It emerged that several core committee members raised questions over the top leadership’s decisions.

The internal conflicts rose when PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan specifically conveyed the incarcerated PTI founder’s messages to Omar Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz. To end tensions amongst party leaders, they took oath on the Holy Quran.

Addressing the PTI huddle via video link, Gohar expressed suspicions that the oath on the Holy Quran would not stop the leaking of important discussions amongst the party leaders.

He went on to say that the PTI leaders should determine the critical situation after jailing of the party founder Imran Khan and they must maintain discipline by refraining from disclosing key decisions of the party in the public.

Regarding Bushra Bibi, he demanded the authorities concerned to allow medical examination of the former first lady at Shaukat Khanum Hospital to ascertain facts regarding the suspected administration of “poisonous substance” to her during her detention at the Bani Gala sub-jail. He added that Bushra Bibi’s health issue should not be politicised.