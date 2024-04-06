DSP, constable martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

Two police officials, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were martyred on Saturday after an attack on their vehicle in Lakki Marwat.

The police vehicle was ambushed at night by militants. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gul Muhammad Khan and his gunman Constable Naseem Gul received fatal injuries while another police official was injured. The casualties were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sarai Norang and the area was cordoned off for investigation.

Separately, at least 10 terrorists were killed in separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Dera Ismail Khan and Pangur districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in statements on Saturday. Security forces killed eight terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) DI Khan district. The military’s media wing said the terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire between them and the army personnel. Arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists’ possession.

As per the ISPR, the terrorists were engaged in various criminal activities, including attacks on security forces and the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians.

Following the operation, the military emphasized its determination to eradicate the threat of terrorism from the country.

Two terrorists were killed in a separate IBO conducted by security forces in Balochistan’s Panjgur district. The killed terrorists were identified as Asad and Hasrat; a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from their possession.

In another intelligence-based operations, security forces on Saturday killed two terrorists in North Waziristan district, the military said in a statement. According to the ISPR, Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location during the operation. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, it added. It further said that sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

Meanwhile, a landslide in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chillas martyred one and injured two soldiers of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) on Thursday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) a landslide near Gonar Farm brought traffic on the Karakoram Highway to a standstill. FWO responded to the crisis, led by Naib Subedar Khalid and his team of two soldiers immediately reached the site and started the clearance operation. During the process of clearance, another slide was triggered that critically injured the detachment. “Naib Subedar Khalid succumbed to critical injuries and embraced shahadat on 6 April (today). Whereas Sapper Waseem and Lance Naik Azmat are recovering from serious injuries,” the statement said.