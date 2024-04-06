CM Punjab approves Rs6bn road infrastructure project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to formulate a monitoring mechanism of the LDA staff members along with katchi abadis in the LDA development plan on priority basis. CM chaired a review meeting of LDA projects in which the programme to transform Lahore into a sustainable smart city was reviewed.

A development project was approved in the meeting to bring improvements in the road structure at a cost of Rs6 billion along with provision of other facilities. A waiting area will be allocated for walkways, specific bicycle lane, central recreation area, wheel carts and stalls. A principal approval was granted for the Pilot Development Project in LDA Avenue1. The LDA restructuring plan was also reviewed in the meeting and it was decided to make LDA’s Strategic Policy Unit functional as well. A principal decision was taken to amend LDA rules along with introducing one window transfer and digital transformation system.

A principal decision was made to establish LDA Uniformed Force along with setting up LDA police station. The proposal to make 20 roads in Lahore commercial was reviewed in the meeting.CM stated that a maximum number of corruption complaints have been reported about LDA. Maryam Nawaz directed to establish vending points for the wheel cart carriers and avoid snatching anyone’s wheel cart.CM was informed during the briefing that rupees 20 billion income will be accrued due to commercialisation and a complete paperless system would be introduced in one year.

The encroachments will be monitored through drone cameras. The LDA would provide standard maps of small houses on its website for the facilitation of citizens. LDA’s approved model construction maps will save the precious time of citizens.CM directed LDA to launch new projects so as to increase its revenue.

The purpose of celebrating World Sports Day is to promote peace in the world, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Sports Day. She said, Sports play an important role in developing skills like teamwork, competition, endurance and discipline in youth. She added, “Kheilta Punjab” program has been designed to promote sports in Punjab.

Chief Minister highlighted, we are establishing a construction and rehabilitation department for the recovery and upkeep of grounds and gymnasiums across Punjab. She said, we are committed to build 300 grounds and sports complexes for youth.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, Sports Endowment Fund has been increased from Rs2 to Rs4 billion. She added, we will restore sports festivals and start sports competitions and Punjab league in every union council. Students from 10 universities will also be members of Sports Advisory Council. She vowed to hire the services of international coaches for players’ training as per international standards.

“Heads bow in shame at the heinous act of rape in an educational institution,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while taking notice of an incident of rape of a 13-year-old student in Kharian. She expressed great grief and sorrow over the alleged rape of a disabled girl by a security guard in an educational institution, and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused. Madam Chief Minister said, People involved in the tragic incidents of rape of girls are a nuisance in the society.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an incident of acid throwing in Bahawalnagar, and directed to immediately arrest the accused who threw acid on a girl for stopping him to teasing her. Madam Chief Minister sought a report from IG Police Punjab on the incident.