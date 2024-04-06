SIC urges election commission to halt Senate chairman, deputy election

The Sunni Ittehad Council has submitted an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) urging the halt of the upcoming election for the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.

The application, submitted by SIC head Sahibzada Hamid Raza, cites the incomplete electoral college of the Senate due to the absence of Upper House elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as grounds for the request. In the petition, Raza has implored the election commission to utilize its authority to suspend the election for the Senate chairman and deputy as it did in KP.

With the election for the chairman and deputy chairman scheduled for April 9, the council asserts that the electoral college’s incompleteness poses a significant challenge to the legitimacy of the upcoming election.

Furthermore, the council has called upon the commission to promptly announce Senate elections for the 11 vacant seats in KP. Failure to do so, the petition contends, should result in the immediate cessation of the chairman and deputy chairman election proceedings.