Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie likely to be Pakistan team’s head coaches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint Gary Kirsten as the head coach for white ball (ODI and T20I) and Jason Gillespie as the head coach for red ball (Test). According to media reports, the PCB had issued an advertisement for appointment of coaches. It sought applications till April 15. It stated the PCB would announce appointment of both the coaches after completion of the formalities. After completing formalities by April 15, the PCB would make a formal announcement. On the other hand, search for the assistant coach of the Pakistan cricket team has also been started for which the cricket board has given an advertisement. The aspirants can submit applications till April 20. The assistant coach will assist the coaches of red and white balls.