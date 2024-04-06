Bhatia stretches lead to five strokes at PGA Texas Open

Akshay Bhatia birdied two of his last three holes and stretched his lead from three to five strokes after Friday’s second round of the PGA Texas Open.

The 22-year-old American fired a two-under-par 70 to stand on 11-under 133 after 36 holes at TPC San Antonio.

Bhatia matched his career-low PGA round with a 63 on Thursday and struggled to follow up well but stayed well ahead of the pack.

“It was stressful, for sure, wasn’t my best stuff,” Bhatia said. “I struggled a lot off the tee, golf swing didn’t feel great with any of the longer stuff, but iron play was still phenomenal, wedges were good, made some nice putts.

“I’m reading the greens really good so I understand when I’m missing putts why that’s happening, so it’s good, understanding where I need to improve the next couple days.”