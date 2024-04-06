Muneeb Butt recalls his first acting gig

Muneeb Butt recalled his first acting gig as a junior artist in the brand commercial, as he got honest about his journey to being an A-list actor of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s celebrated actor Muneeb Butt was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when he candidly spoke about his personal life, family, daughters and his career.

Speaking about his career aspirations, coming from a non-showbiz family, Butt divulged that it all started while playing football in his neighbourhood, when a guy, almost the same his age, who was a junior artist coordinator for an ad commercial, approached him to try his hands in acting and convinced him to visit the sets of an ad film shoot.

“As discussed I reached there and found out that at least four buses full of more young boys like me, were being taken for the junior casting of the ad film,” Butt shared, adding that fellow actors Shehroze Sabzwari, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Ainy Jaffri were the main actors in the commercial, while he wasn’t even in the immediate background.

“Gradually after that commercial I disclosed my aspirations to my family that I want to study media sciences, and while studying, I started my struggle to get into the industry” shared the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor. “This is how I started, giving auditions, being rejected multiple times and then getting to do brief roles.” Butt further expressed his gratitude and credited his success to a friend’s father, who had links in the industry and decided to help him without any ‘mutual benefit’.

The celebrity also disclosed at another point that during his studies, he started working at an advertising agency, where he got to know more about the scope of the media industry, and then with the help of his boss and seniors, he decided to venture in front of the camera.

Notably, Butt made his on-screen debut with ARY Digital’s play ‘Baandi’, co-starring Maria Wasti, Yasra Rizvi and Nimra Bucha among others.