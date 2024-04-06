Britney Spears desperate for another baby months after Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears is reportedly looking for a sperm donor as the popstar is desperate to have a baby months after her painful split from Sam Asghari.

According to Life & Style, the Princess of Pops’ friends are concerned for her as her hunt for a man who can donate the sperm “could turn out to be another user out to get her money.”

Speaking with the publication, the insider said of Spears, who is already a mother to two boys, Sean and Jayden, with ex Kevin Federline, “Britney is convinced that what she needs right now is to have a baby.”

“All she wants is to find a hot-blooded hunk with good genes who can serve as her sperm donor,” the insider added.

However, the source noted that Spears has her friends concerned. “Britney has a tendency to attract the wrong guys,” the insider shared.

“Any of these guys she’s ‘auditioning’ could turn out to be another user out to get her money. She’s not thinking this through.”

This comes after Spears shared a video featuring her ex-husband Sam Asghari as they near one year to their heart-breaking split just 14 months after marriage.

In the caption of the since-deleted video, the Toxic singer reflected on love and loss as she talked of past relationship and protecting herself from mistakes she made.

“Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations,” she penned.

“I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before! What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all!”

“Sometimes I’m scared to feel anything cause I know I’m too sensitive,” the singer added. “Being numb is the worst, I think, but there’s safety in that cause I feel like I’m subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all! It’s tricky cause that’s what people can take advantage of.”