Mariyam Nafees refuses role in Khalilur Rehman Qamar scripted drama

Renowned Pakistani actress Maryam Nafees Jabbar has taken a firm stance against working on a drama scripted by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

During a segment on a private TV show, the actress made it clear that she would not be part of any project penned by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

When questioned by host Ahmed Ali Butt about her decision, Maryam Nafees explained that her disagreement stems not from Qamar’s plays but from his viewpoints and certain statements he has made.

Nafees clarified, “It’s not about his dramas; it’s about his views and certain statements he’s made.”

Emphasising respect, she stated, “I don’t have any personal issues with Mr Qamar. I don’t think he’s a bad person, nor do I judge anyone.”

Elaborating further, the actress emphasized that she harbours no personal animosity towards Khalilur Rehman Qamar and does not perceive him as a negative individual. However, she expressed reservations about some of his perspectives, particularly regarding women’s rights.

Maryam Nafees Jabbar’s decision underscores her commitment to aligning with projects and individuals whose values resonate with her own beliefs and principles.