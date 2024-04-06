Dur-e-Fishan performs Umrah in Ramadan

Showbiz A-lister Dur-e-Fishan Saleem performed Umrah on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

On the Jumma-tul-wida (last Friday) of Ramadan 2024, the ruling queen of Pakistan’s drama industry at the moment, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem embarked on the journey to Makkah with her family, for the Umrah pilgrimage. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ posted a four-visual gallery from her journey and simply captioned, “Jumma tul wida,” with a white heart and crescent emoji.

One of the photos in the gallery captured the actor posing on her back near the famous Clock Tower of Makkah, while the brief clip in the following slide showed a huge crowd of pilgrims offering their prayers.

Thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Saleem and her family in the comments section. However, a certain section of keyboard warriors continued to target the celebrity with their mean words. Notably, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment, with her consistently stellar performances, while she also enjoys a massive fan following in the digital sphere. On the acting front, Saleem last swept acclaim for her performance in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring A-list actor Mikaal Zulfiqar.