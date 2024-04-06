‘Radio Pakistan’s financial provlems being addressed’

Director General Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh on Saturday said that the government had provided Rs 900 million to Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) for the smooth payment of salaries to its employees for the last quarter of current financial year.

While speaking to the PBC employees at the High Power Transmitter Building in Multan, he said that the financial problems of Radio Pakistan were being addressed through comprehensive planning and strategy, said a press release issued here.

He highlighted the introduction of necessary reforms and adoption of austerity measures to reduce unnecessary expenses. Referring to improvement in the payment of salaries to the artists and the casual staff, the Director General said efforts are also afoot to expedite the payment of gratuity and pension to the retired employees of PBC. The Director General PBC urged the employees to work with dedication to ensure the broadcast of quality content. Earlier, addressing a ceremony regarding Umrah ballotting for the employees at PBC Headquarters in Islamabad, the Director General said that different avenues were being explored to improve the financial position of Radio Pakistan. He was confident that there will be marked improvement in the financial standing of the organization in the next fiscal year. He emphasized that his efforts are also directed towards the welfare of the employees.