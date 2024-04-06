Marriyum inaugurates Lion Safari at Safari Zoo

While announcing free entry to the safari park on Eid day, on the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb disclosed that the free facility would be allowed to 60-plus people even after Eid. Meanwhile, huts meant for the night safari will soon be opened to the public to fully enjoy the facility.

The senior minister inspected different sections including salt range, deer & bird safaris, and undiyal safari in the e-safari cart. She provided a timeline of three months for the establishment of the veterinary complex, bird hatcheries, information boards’ installation, systemization of electric carts, fixing of speed limit boards on pathways, fountains, artificial moulds, water ponds’ construction and making the environment dust-free for the visitors. She stated that two more veterinary doctors would be immediately hired for the health of animals, while separate vet doctors would be hired for different animals. She also instructed for the arrangement of accommodations for safari park staff, ensuring the health of animals and their regular medical treatment.

She mentioned sending wildlife staff to learn the latest technological interventions to vetline center in Hong Kong, the Chinese panda zoo and other countries. The provincial government was developing a safari park application while introducing an international bidding system for swings. She further stated that three elephants were being imported from Zimbabwe for the safari park, for which four vet doctors would be appointed. Safari Park Wildlife Center will be making a world-class safari in three months; she said and added that the CM Punjab will soon announce an eco-tourism plan for Changa Manga Forest & Wildlife Park.

Alongside this, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has brought the best systems on an urgent basis for solid waste management. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is monitoring hoarding issues and price control mechanisms, which has led to a reduction in prices. As there are some deep connections between humans and animals, hence emergency centers will also be established along with wildlife centers, concluded the senior minister.