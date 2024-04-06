Fifth victim of Toba Tek Singh poisonous tea passes away

Fifth and last sibling of the four children who had lost their lives in Toba Tek Singh after drinking poisonous tea breathed her last on Saturday morning.

Aqsa was admitted at Allied Hospital, Faisalabad while the kids’ mother Nadia, also admitted to the same hospital, was in critical condition when last reports came in. Both mother and daughter had been shifted to the hospital last night. There is a state of mourning in the entire locality as everybody is in tears following the heartbreaking incident. The father of the deceased children namely Sania, Iqra, Madeeha, Ali Hassan and Aqsa is in prison while their mother’s state is precarious.

Giving his opinion on the deaths of five children in Toba Tek Singh following the consumption of poisonous tea, Rai Arif, a doctor at Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital, treating the kids’ mother, Nadia, said on Saturday that it appeared that pesticides kept in a stock of wheat grains might have been mixed in the tea. He said that Nadia was still very critical, and the doctors were doing their best to save her life.

Nadia’s sister, on the other hand, said that Nadia had an altercation with her husband Asghar after which she went to a relative’s home. “And when finally she returned home, she drank the tea put on the table after which she lost her consciousness,” she elaborated.

On the other hand, a large number of residents of the area attended the funeral prayers for four children who had died yesterday after consuming poisonous tea. However, none of the officials of the Gojra administration attended the funeral prayers.

