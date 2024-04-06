IG, health minister agree to ensure health services for transgenders

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the police khidmat counters established in hospitals will be made more active and the quality of facilities will be improved with the support of the health department. IG Punjab said that joint measures will be taken to solve the public health problems faced by the transgender community in collaboration with the health department. Dr. Usman Anwar said that with the cooperation of the health department, facility of health screening including diagnosis of aids and other important tests will be provided to transgender community.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police will play an active role in beautifying the wards of cancer patients. IG Punjab said that health screening of police employees with third dose of hepatitis vaccination will be completed soon. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that has re-conduct of health screening and psychological profiling of police employees in collaboration with the health department will be completed. IG Punjab said that the collaboration of Police Lines Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh with King Edward Medical College will continue, police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital will provide the best medical facilities to police employees and their families. IG Punjab further said that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, best medical facilities are being provided to the police personnel. He expressed these views during a meeting with the provincial health ministers on the occasion of a visit to the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Office Lawrence Road.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health care Khawaja Imran Nazir, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique. The support of the Health Department, matters of mutual interest including the health welfare of the police employees were considered. During the meeting, health welfare of police employees and other issues were discussed in detail. Senior police officers including DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations, ASP Shahrabano Naqvi were also present on the occasion.

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a special campaign against metal strings and kite flying is going on in the entire province including Lahore, following which, under the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams are in action across the province to protect human lives and prevent flying of metal strings and kites. IG Punjab said that more lawbreakers have been arrested by intensifying the zero-tolerance crackdown in all districts.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that during the last 24 hours, 40 accused were arrested under the Kite Flying Act, 42 cases were registered, 2296 kites and 34 string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Spokesman of the Punjab Police further said that during the last 40 days, 3779 suspects were arrested under the Anti-Kite Flying Act, 3646 cases were registered, 229096 kites and 15963 spinning wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to intensify the crackdown under the Anti-Kite Flying Act and said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the manufacture, sale and use of metal strings and kites. IG Punjab further said that the awareness campaign including installation of safety wires on motorcycles should be made more effective, strict action should be taken against the violators and the accused should be punished.

Separately, the process of departmental promotions are going on in the police force, and in all regions and districts of the province, meetings of promotion boards are being held under the supervision of RPOs, in which hundreds of officials are being promoted to the next rank according to merit and seniority.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that 43 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspector rank while 24 head constables were promoted to ASI rank in Rawalpindi region, In DG Khan region, 27 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspector and 27 constables were promoted to the rank of head constable, the cases of 64 ASIs and 50 constables were considered in DG Khan Promotion Board.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted officers and officials, directed them to perform their duties more diligently. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that promotion according to merit is the right of every officer and official, IG Punjab said that departmental promotion is a reflection of increasing professional responsibilities so promoted officers and officials should perform with more commitment and passion and transfer the fruits of promotion to the citizens in form of better performance than before.