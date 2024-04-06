Pakistan Army collaborates with Digital Skill Development in South Waziristan

The Pakistan Army has launched an empowering initiative aimed at enhancing digital skills and fostering employment opportunities in the region.

Under this program, the fourth batch of digital skills training has commenced, spanning over a three-month period. Male and female students from various areas are actively participating in courses such as AutoCAD, video editing, freelancing, graphics designing, and creative writing.

A total of 77 students have enrolled in this latest batch, contributing to the initiative’s growing success. Since its inception, approximately 180 youths from South Waziristan have already benefited from these skill-building courses.

In addition to providing skill development opportunities, efforts have been made to enhance the quality of education infrastructure in the region. Modern computer labs equipped with internet facilities have been established in various areas by security forces, further facilitating the learning process.

The proactive measures taken by the provincial government and the Pakistan Army have been warmly received by the youth of South Waziristan. These initiatives signify a collective commitment to promoting modern sciences and nurturing talent within the region.