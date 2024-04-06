Pakistan, China to promote bilateral cooperation on legal affairs: Cheng Deyong

A key figure in bridging legal and academic ties between China and Pakistan, Cheng Deyong, Managing Director of Pakistan ZOAO Law LLP and legal advisor to the Consulate General of China in Lahore, has been appointed as the legal advisor to the Consulate General of China in Karachi with a 2-year term.

“As strategic hubs for diplomatic activities between China and Pakistan, Chinese Consulates play a crucial role in facilitating communication, promoting cultural exchanges, and strengthening economic ties. I am honored to take on this role and look forward to making due contribution to the strengthening of legal ties between the two countries,” said Cheng.

According to Gwadar Pro, Cheng actively assisted in promoting the cooperation between the Law School of Southwest Petroleum University, Chengdu, Sichuan, China and the School of Social Sciences and Humanities at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, Pakistan, and between Sichuan Lawyers Association and Islamabad Lawyers Association, etc.

These collaborations have played a positive role in promoting the training of legal talents, legal exchanges and continuous improvement of foreign-related legal services.

However, current legal cooperation between China and Pakistan is mainly based on specific business cooperation between law firms and lawyers, mainly in handling cases and specific non-litigation business.

The scope of legal cooperation between China and Pakistan is insufficient to meet the economic and personnel needs of the two countries.

Another most prominent challenge is the communication and understanding difficulties caused by cultural differences and differences in legal systems.

To address the issue, he suggested that the two sides further strengthen cooperation in personnel training and technical support, and promote the sharing and exchange of judicial resources. Working with lawyers and experts from Supreme Court Bar and High Court Bar in Pakistan, ZOAO is building a local team of professional lawyers in Pakistan covering the practices in the country’s major cities.

Cheng also called on more lawyers, law schools, bar associations, arbitration bodies and other relevant departments to jointly promote Sino-Pakistani legal cooperation.

“Improving the legal awareness and literacy of citizens of the two countries through organizing various publicity and education activities will inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the two sides can actively participate in international events such as the International Forum on the rule of law and contribute wisdom and strength to promoting the development of global rule of law,” he added.