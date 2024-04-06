KP to run Takht Bhai Train Safari on Eidul-Fitr

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has decided to run Takht Bhai Train Safari on Eid-ul-Fitr and the aim of the train safari is to provide national and international awareness about the archaeological and religious tourism in the province, said the Tourism Advisor Zahid

Chanzeb while talking to media men here on Saturday. The participants will be taken on a tour of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Zahid Chanzeb informed. Secretary Tourism, Culture and Archeology Muhammad Bakhtiar,

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. On the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Authority, a train safari is being run for the second time from Peshawar to Takht Bhai, the historical archeological site of the province, on Saturday, April 13, he said.

He said that females will be taken from Peshawar Sadar Railway Station in the safari train and will be taken to various historical places on the way. He said that the train will pass through City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, Nowshera, Risalpur and Mardan. In the future, he said that our effort is to organize various activities for tourists from time to time. Train Safari is a link to it, he said. The participants will also be taken on a tour of various historical places, especially the ancient Buddhist monasteries in Takhtbhai, he added.