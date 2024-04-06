K-Electric for low-cost renewable energy solutions

K-Electric has announced a significant development aimed at alleviating the burden of expensive electricity for the citizens of Karachi. In a strategic move towards sustainability and cost-efficiency, the power utility is set to integrate 640MW of renewable energy, primarily from solar and wind sources, into its power grid over the next two years.

This announcement was made by K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, during a meeting with the delegation of the Council of Energy and Economic Journalists (CEEJ).

Mr. Alvi said that a total of 12 companies from Europe, China, and the Middle East have expressed their interest and submitted bids to invest in solar and wind power projects in Karachi. The renewable energy projects are scheduled to be established in strategic locations, including Hub, Othal, Bela, and Surjani Town of Karachi. An investment of $450 million has been allocated for these projects, underscoring K-Electric’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

In addition to addressing the production cost of electricity, the integration of solar and wind power is expected to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of energy generation in Karachi. Mr. Alvi also highlighted the progress made in minimizing power outages in Karachi, attributing the reduction from 80% to 72% to improvements in infrastructure and the management of line losses. To expedite the resolution of outstanding dues, a 60-day timeline has been established. Moreover, K-Electric has initiated the installation of smart meters in Karachi, with an initial deployment of 10,000 units as part of a pilot project. The implementation of smart meters aims at enhancing efficiency and accuracy in the monitoring the electricity consumption.