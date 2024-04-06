Punjab to see development blitz soon under CM Maryam: MPA Atiya

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Atiya Iftikhar has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken many steps to empower women and will soon change the map of Punjab by developing it.

In a special conversation with Daily Times, she said: “We are not comparable to anyone, we have to work to make the province the best and ideal, however, Fitna Khan’s dummy Chief Minister Buzdar has caused irreparable damage to Punjab. Under Supervision of Maryam Nawaz’s Nighban Ramzan package, the right of deserving and needy people has been brought to their doorstep and big announcements have been made in the field of IT for the students in Punjab which will be started very soon and the students will benefit from it.”

She said that work on other schemes including the motorcycle scheme for the people will be started soon and employment opportunities will be provided to them. First Mian Nawaz Sharif changed the fate of Punjab and Pakistan, then the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and now the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam. Nawaz will make Punjab the best province because the Sharif family does not do politics of abuse but works for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. Atiya Iftikhar asked where are those people who were comforting the people with false promises and false statements.