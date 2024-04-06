Govt trying to cut energy prices: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister of Industry and Production and National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the government is trying to give relief to the common man by reducing gas and electricity prices in the new budget and “our first priority will be providing employment to unemployed youth”.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is the guarantor of the development and prosperity of Pakistan and history is the witness to the fact that the country flourished under the government of PML-N. However, some evil elements do not want Pakistan to develop and these elements did incidents like May 9. People have seen that PTI is not a country benevolent party, they want chaos and anarchy in the country.”

Rana Tanveer said that PTI cries of rigging even though there have been transparent elections in places where PTI won and where PTI lost And other parties have won, there has been rigging. These are the elements that cannot bear the development of the country. He said that with the Saudi one billion dollar investment project, Pakistan will become more stable and people will get jobs, which will help the economy and it will be better .Under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, they will make Pakistan strong and stable in every respect.

In response to a question Rana Tanveer said in PP-139, only Lion will win and roar and Rana Afzal Hussain will win with a huge majority. Every constituency of mine is a bastion of Muslim League (N) and the people have already expressed full confidence on February 8 and will continue to do so in the future.