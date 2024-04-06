Derogatory Comments

What’s worse than taking a deplorable (rather confusing) dig at women? Sitting back, adding to the chaos with a glaring non-apology and putting the onus on those you offended. Television actor Adnan Siddiqui might not have given his derogating comment a thought before comparing women to flies in a live media appearance.

After all, ours is a country that does not toy with the idea of respect for women. The ensuing controversy must have come as a big surprise: since when do men need to worry about words? That such a comparison reinforces harmful stereotypes and devalues the dignity of women would not have crossed his mind, leading to him missing an opportunity to own his actions and demonstrate a willingness to change.

Without genuine remorse, his “apology” reeks of an attempt to downplay the severity of his remarks as he holds his viewers responsible for being unable to take a joke. The entire episode highlights the lack of accountability for the objectification of women in the Pakistani media where people, despite their profile, do not worry much about the trickling-down impacts on society.

Our media has a significant impact on societal attitudes and behaviours, and it is concerning that such comments were made on a public platform. Enough damage has already been caused by constantly bombarding the public with images that portray women as nothing but objects of desire.

While it is true that entertainment revolves around showcasing creativity and individuality, it should not be allowed to come at the cost of reducing women to mere objects for aesthetic pleasure.

A heavy responsibility lies on the shoulders of those in a position to shape public opinion. They must constantly play their due part in challenging the existing mindset. Simply saying that they respect women is not enough. Moving towards a more inclusive society where every member – regardless of their gender – is valued for their accomplishments and potential demands urgent and persistent effort. There needs to be a break from the nauseating approach towards a group that forms half of Pakistan. It is time for a change, and it is up to all of us to make it happen. *