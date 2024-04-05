It seems that Pakistan is on the road to mending its relationship with a crucial ally, the US. After a period of estrangement, the two nations might once again be busy finding common ground.

If US President Joe Biden’s last week’s letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, assuring him of fully backing his government in addressing critical challenges had signified a potential recalibration of bilateral ties, there’s a lot to unpack in Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s detailed telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. While details emanating from the Foreign Office and American embassy suggest the two talked about issues of mutual importance, the very fact that diplomatic channels have begun after a long-drawn-out dry spell cannot be overlooked.

Mr Sharif’s opposition knows well that this has been the first direct communication between a US president and Pakistani leader since Donald Trump. Despite former premier Imran Khan’s repeated attempts and backdoor channelling, Washington did not show any willingness to say hello. Ties became especially strained following the withdrawal of allied forces from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, subsequent allegations levelled by PTI for its government’s ouster drew the ire of American machinery, which has repeatedly and quite forcefully claimed it had nothing to do with the local affairs of a sovereign country.

Although the situation is still too complex to hold out hope for the resumption of a strategic partnership, past experiences demand Islamabad to tread with utmost caution. Pak-US ties should be rebuilt with an emphasis on the issues concerning the two countries. No ifs and no buts. Trying to involve the Afghan equation or expecting Washington to choose us over India, a trailblazing superpower, would be a gross mistake. Of course, the foreign ministry should leave no stone unturned in revealing the sinister designs of New Delhi, especially in the light of startling reports pertaining to its extensive network of extraterritorial killings. However, there is more than one way to seek a coordinated response in holding India responsible for its blatant disregard of international law. Better reserve the US hotline for infrastructural collaborations, trade ties and people-to-people contacts. *