Five more SC judges receive threatening letters

Five more members of the superior judiciary received threatening letters on Friday, bringing the total count to 10, as reported by the media.

The recent influx of letters has prompted an investigation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), according to insider sources.

Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar are the latest recipients of these intimidating letters, sources disclosed. Sources also revealed that all the letters had been gathered, and traces of arsenic powder had been discovered on the envelopes addressed to Supreme Court justices. So far, a total of 10 justices have been targeted with such alarming communications.

It has been further disclosed by sources that all the letters were received on the same date, although some justices have only come into possession of theirs today.

Meanwhile, the office of the director general (DG) of Pakistan Post issued a notification conveying specific instructions regarding mail addressed to judges, diplomats, and other high-profile individuals.

Urging immediate action, the DG asked for the mail to be carefully examined and delivered to the R&I section of the relevant office. Furthermore, the director general also emphasized the safety of the postal staff handling the mail.

“Ensuring the safety and security of the postal operational staff is our prime responsibility and priority,” stated the DG in his letter.

Earlier in the day, Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Ali Baqar Najafi became the latest target on Friday of the suspicious ‘toxic letters’ received by superior members of the judiciary over the last few days.

The total number of LHC judges receiving the letter reached six. The letter received by Justice Najafi was said to have been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Two days ago, eight judges, including Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) received letters containing an unknown powder, suspected to be laced with anthrax. A day later, the letters containing the suspicious powdery toxic substance were sent to the Supreme Court jurists, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, as well as other judges of the LHC.