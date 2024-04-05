PPP nominates Yusuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Thursday nominated former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani as its candidate for the prized slot of Senate chairman.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Jamil Soomro, political secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

As per an agreement between the PPP and PML-N, the post of president, Senate chairman and governorship of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were given to the PPP, while the posts of Senate deputy chairman, National Assembly speaker and governorship of Sindh and Balochistan were given to the PML-N.

At the moment, Gilani has the support of 24 senators from the PPP, 19 from PML-N, four from BAP, three from ANP, three independents and one from the National Party, taking the tally to 54.

If he gets the support of three MQM-P and five JUI-F senators, then the tally will be 62 which suggests that the ruling coalition nominee will be in a comfortable position to win the election.

On the other hand, the PTI has the support of 20 senators and one each from the BNP and PML-Q, taking the tally to 22.

If the JUI-F opts to sit with the opposition, then it would have a total of 27 members. It may be mentioned that the Senate election on 11 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been held, as the Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the election there.

If Gilani gets elected as the Senate chairman, he will set the unique record of having served as the National Assembly speaker, prime minister and Senate chairman.

The Senate is expected to meet for its inaugural session of the new year on April 9 in which the newly-elected members of the upper house of Parliament would be administered oath. According to parliamentary sources, following the recent appointment of Senator-elect Ishaq Dar as presiding officer because of the slots of chairman and deputy chairman Senate lying vacant, preparations are afoot to summon the session.

Both Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi had completed their three-year terms as chairman and deputy chairman before the recent Senate elections. Therefore, it was necessary to appoint a presiding officer prior to the Senate session. It is for the first time that the House would be holding a session without polling in an assembly. Hence, the now 96-member Senate will be shy of 11 members when it meets.

“So far, there is no indication from the government that the election to fill the posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held after the oath-taking of new members. There is no legal bar as well in conducting polling to elect the custodian of the House and his deputy,” an expert said.