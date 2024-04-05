In maiden phone call, Blinken, Dar agree to bolster counter-terror cooperation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday telephoned his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in a maiden contact where both sides reviewed bilateral ties and discussed regional and international issues.

“Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday,” said a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The statement said both sides reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest.

A wide range of bilateral issues including enhancing trade and investment relations, climate change, agriculture, and security came under discussion, it added.

The statement further said that various matters of regional importance such as the situation in Gaza, the Red Sea, and developments in Afghanistan were also discussed.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current positive momentum in bilateral relations.

The telephonic conversation between the two top diplomats came on the heels of a letter earlier written by President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Biden’s letter was the first formal contact between the White House and the Prime Minister’s Office in years. The US President never reached out directly to any of the Pakistani prime ministers during his term as president. He never spoke to former prime minister Imran Khan nor interacted with his successor Shehbaz Sharif.

But the latest flurry of engagements at the highest level between the two countries suggested that there seems to be a change in US policy towards Pakistan.

Observers believe that the uncertain situation in Afghanistan and renewed threat of global terrorism might have pushed Washington to keep the channel of communication open with Pakistan.

US Generals in recent testimonies before Congress admitted Pakistan’s vital role in the Afghan situation and counter-terrorism operations.