UN expects Pakistan’s GDP growth to clock in at 2% in 2024, improve further in 2025

Pakistan’s real GDP growth rate is expected to clock in at 2% in 2024 and inch up marginally to 2.3% in 2025, a United Nations economic survey projected. As per the report titled ‘Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2024: Boosting Affordable and Longer-term Financing for Governments’ released on Thursday, inflation rate in Pakistan is expected to hover at 26% and is projected to lower considerably to 12.2% in 2025. The report noted that in 2023, the economy of Pakistan faced political unrest that had adverse impacts on business and consumer sentiment while a massive flood disrupted agricultural production. It added that amid fiscal pressure across the region, countries such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka resorted to external assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).