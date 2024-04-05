CM Punjab presents a Rs 3.8 mln cheque to the Deaf Cricket Team

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz invited Deaf Cricket Team which remained invincible for 19 years at CM Office. They were accorded a warm reception on their arrival.CM left her seat and sat among the players. Maryam Nawaz appreciated the abilities of the deaf cricket players and communicated with them through sign-language. The deaf cricketers finger spelled the names of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. CM presented a cheque worth rupees 38 lac to the players. She enhanced the gift amount for every deaf cricketer from rupees 2 lac to rupees 5 lac. CM on the demand of the deaf cricketers, ordered to immediately allocate a separate ground for them. She also directed to undertake measures to provide recruitment to the deaf players in the government departments of Punjab. The players presented a golden lion’s statue to the CM. CM and the participants showed a round of applause to encourage the players. The deaf cricket team players presented Dubai World Cup Trophy to the CM. Maryam Nawaz on the desire of the players, had a group photo and separate pictures with them. CM on the desire of deaf cricketers, promised to arrange their meeting with the Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The deaf cricket team players prayed for the health and long life of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. CM while communicating through the sign language interpreter stated that she had a great desire to meet with the deaf cricket team players which remained invincible for 19 years adding that the deaf cricketers did not allow their natural physical deficiencies become an obstacle in proving their abilities. CM said “The deaf cricketers achieved a great milestone whose price or reward cannot be fixed. She encouraged them to keep on progressing with the same spirit. I am pleased to know that the deaf cricketers not only witnesses appreciable development works of the government but encourage them as well. They are all my lions, my children and I acknowledge their abilities from the bottom of my heart. You should pray that we should accomplish all the development work for the well-being of the people in coming five years.” The deaf cricketers while expressing rejoice profoundly thanked CM Maryam Nawaz for extending them an invitation. The deaf cricketers while communicating through their sign language stated that the CM has won their hearts and would always pray for her.

Review Meeting

“Delay in the delivery of textbooks is not acceptable,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a review meeting on the proposed school education reforms in the province.

Madam Chief Minister directed to implement a new comprehensive procedure, in line with the International best practices, for the selection of CEOs, DEOs, DDEOs in each district. Under the new mechanism, the selection of CEOs and other admin officers of the education department would be made after test, interview and computer education exam. Madam Chief Minister said,” Training of the CEOs from LIMS should also be ensured.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed to provide educational facilities to special children in one government school in each district. She added,” Schools for transgenders will be established at divisional level.” Madam Chief Minister highlighted the need to start character building classes too in government schools.

Role of Punjab School Inspectorate, a proposal to form Standardized Matriculation Exam Board and a proposal to run all matters of school education through a central body were also discussed in the meeting. Madam Chief Minister said,”The central authority will work on Punjab education, teacher and curriculum development, school development, testing and assessment of learning outcomes.”

An agreement to hold a school hockey league in Punjab and Pakistan’s biggest “School Olympics” was also discussed in the meeting. Earlier, the authorities concerned briefed the Chief Minister that the supply of 41% textbooks is complete, and books will be provided to all schools by May. The next year, however, textbooks will be provided in February. They also presented Chief Minister a new story book on environmental pollution and climate change for schools.

Message on Al-Quds Day

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said “She salutes the unflinching resolve and unwavering determination of the Palestinians on the Al-Quds Day. The sacrifices of our Palestinian brethren for laying down their precious lives for the sake of freedom will not go waste.” CM in her message on the Al-Quds Day stated that the Israeli oppression and tyranny will not weaken the Palestinians fight for their liberation adding that the Zionists state’s brutalities on our Palestinian brothers and sisters is highly condemnable. The first Qibla is a sacred place for all the Muslims across the globe. Maryam Nawaz called upon the international community to immediately cease the ongoing brutalities and barbarity committed by Israel adding that the international community should play a proactive role for getting the UN Security Council resolutions and agreements implemented in their true spirit. CM outlined that peace would remain an elusive dream in the world unless the Palestinian and Kashmir issues are not amicably resolved.